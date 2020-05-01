The Flash: Season Eight and Nine Talks Began, Says Grant Gustin

The Flash might be around longer than just season seven, according to Grant Gustin. The actor revealed in a recent podcast, hosted by Michael Rosenbaum, that talks had begun for seasons eight and nine just before the production shutdown forced by coronavirus.

Per TV Line, season seven is the last year of Gustin’s current contract. He said the following about the series returning to production:

“The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped. We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks.”

The Flash was renewed for a seventh season in January. Season six is currently getting ready to wrap on The CW.

