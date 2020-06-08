The Flash: Season Seven; Hartley Sawyer Fired from The CW Series

The Elongated Man is no more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash has fired star Hartley Sawyer after a series of racist and misogynistic recently re-surfaced.
Sawyer joined the CW series in 2017 as Ralph Dibny (aka The Elongated Man). The DC Comics drama also stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin.
On Twitter, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace announced Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. The actor’s twitter account has been suspended, but several tweets of his contained racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language. See the CW’s official statement as well as Wallace’s announcement and Sawyer’s apology below.
From TheThe CW:
“Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.”
My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU
— Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020
My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today. I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. I want to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I think or who I am now. Years ago, thanks to friends and experiences who helped me to open my eyes, I began my journey into becoming a more responsible adult – in terms of what I say, what I do, and beyond. I've largely kept that journey private, and this is another way that I have let so many down. I still have more work to do. But how I define myself now does not take away the impact of my words, or my responsibility for them. I am very sorry.
What do you think? Do you watch The Flash? Do you think The CW made the right call?
These were obviously jokes from his much younger years, but OK CW. You get all bent out of shape because of the current rioting. Have your feel good moment even if you’re destroying a kid’s career.