The Flash: Season Seven; Hartley Sawyer Fired from The CW Series

The Elongated Man is no more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash has fired star Hartley Sawyer after a series of racist and misogynistic recently re-surfaced.

Sawyer joined the CW series in 2017 as Ralph Dibny (aka The Elongated Man). The DC Comics drama also stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin.

On Twitter, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace announced Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. The actor’s twitter account has been suspended, but several tweets of his contained racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language. See the CW’s official statement as well as Wallace’s announcement and Sawyer’s apology below.

From The CW:

“Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.”

My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU — Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020

