The Flash: Season Seven; Two Original Stars Leaving CW Series

The Flash is losing two of its original cast members. One of the departing series regulars, Tom Cavanagh, already left the series three episodes into season seven. He was meant to depart at the end of season six, but those episodes were delayed due to the pandemic. He’s expected to return at some point this season in a guest role. Cavanagh (above, right) has been on the series as both friend and foe during the past seven seasons.

The second departure is Carlos Valdes (above, left). He has played Cisco Ramon, the right-hand man and genius behind so much of the tech Barry Allen uses as The Flash, since the start of the series. His character will exit at the end of season seven.

With Cavanagh and Valdes leaving, only four original members of The Flash cast remain on the show for season eight. Star Grant Gustin has already signed on and Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, and Jesse L. Martin have been negotiating new deals to return.

Showrunner Eric Wallace said the following about the departures, per Deadline:

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed. Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.

Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Efrat Dor, Brandon McKnight, Kayla Compton, and Jesse L. Martin also star in the superhero series, which has already been renewed for an eighth season on The CW.

