The Flash: Season Eight; CW Series Already Renewed for 2021-22 TV Season

Well, that was fast. The CW has issued an early eighth season renewal for The Flash TV series. A top-rated series for the network, season seven of The Flash kicks off on Tuesday, March 2nd. It’s unclear how many episodes will be produced for either season.

Season seven of The Flash stars Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Efrat Dor, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin. Brandon McKnight and Kayla Compton have been upped to series regulars after recurring in the sixth year.

The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind his mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many an evil force as The Flash. The seventh season picks up where season six left off, with Barry trying to stop Eva McCulloch aka Mirror Master (Efrat Dor), and finding a way to rescue his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Patton).

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network, as part of the renewal announcement.

The CW also renewed 11 other TV shows today — All American (season four), Batwoman (season three), Charmed (season four), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season seven), Dynasty (season five), In the Dark (season four), Legacies (season four), Nancy Drew (season three), Riverdale (season six), Roswell, New Mexico (season four), and Walker (season two).

