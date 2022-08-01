The Flash: Season Nine; CW Superhero Series to End with Short Season in 2023

Barry Allen is going to run his last race in 2023. The CW has announced that The Flash TV series will end with its upcoming ninth season of 13 episodes. The show will wrap in early 2023 and cross the finish line with 184 installments.
A superhero drama series, The Flash TV show stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jesse L. Martin. The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind a mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many an evil force as The Flash. Those on his team include Caitlin Snow/Frost (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (McKnight), and retired detective Joe West (Martin).
It’s been speculated for a while that one of The CW’s highest-rated and long-running shows would come to an end with the upcoming 2022-23 season. Original cast members Gustin, Patton, and Panabaker are all signed to return full-time for the final season. Martin has committed to five episodes. Production on the final season begins next month.
“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. “So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”
What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Flash TV series on The CW? Is season nine a good time to end the show, or would you have watched a 10th season?
Are there any plans for the crossover episodes in the final season? Because I wanna know what happened to those characters from Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow after both of these shows ended on a chiffhanger. And I also wanna know which Earth is Superman & Lois set on.
Just as well… the show was getting pretty lame the last few seasons.
Whatever its faults or shortcomings, it was still the best of all the “Arrowverse” (an awful term, but we’re stuck with it) series, and it’s sad to think that Grant Gustin will have to play other, lesser characters in the future.
They ran out of story a couple seasons ago. The Arrowverse was awesome for many years. But now it’s been over for a couple years. The Flash is the last one to go down. Enjoyed the cast’s work for many years.
This show jumped the shark a few year’s ago. It’s time to move on.
Stopped watching after they fired Elastic Man, and I thought it was real crappy that none of his co-stars spoke up for him.
Good news don’t care The CW channel anymore sucks 1990’s drama was the best with syfy action. Fan Marvel and DC comics shows disappear big bummer been around 10 anniversary Arrow was so good too. Fell apart hate write that way it was shame writer and producer embarrass.