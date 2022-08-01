The Flash: Season Nine; CW Superhero Series to End with Short Season in 2023

Barry Allen is going to run his last race in 2023. The CW has announced that The Flash TV series will end with its upcoming ninth season of 13 episodes. The show will wrap in early 2023 and cross the finish line with 184 installments.

A superhero drama series, The Flash TV show stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jesse L. Martin. The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind a mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many an evil force as The Flash. Those on his team include Caitlin Snow/Frost (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (McKnight), and retired detective Joe West (Martin).

It’s been speculated for a while that one of The CW’s highest-rated and long-running shows would come to an end with the upcoming 2022-23 season. Original cast members Gustin, Patton, and Panabaker are all signed to return full-time for the final season. Martin has committed to five episodes. Production on the final season begins next month.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. “So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Flash TV series on The CW? Is season nine a good time to end the show, or would you have watched a 10th season?

