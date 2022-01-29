Menu

The Flash: Season Nine Renewal? Grant Gustin in Negotiations for More of CW Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Flash TV show on The CW: (canceled or renewed?)

The Flash may return for a ninth season. Grant Gustin is nearing the end of negotiations for the new season, per Deadline. Word has it he is committing to only 15 episodes for season nine with a sizable pay increase.

The Flash season eight arrived in November with a five-episode crossover event. New episodes will arrive on The CW on March 9th.

Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jesse L. Martin also star in the Arrowverse series. However, there is no word if the others are returning for season nine.

What do you think? Do you want a ninth season of The Flash on The CW?



Rogers

I think 8 seasons of this show is enough.
It doesn’t have the pull it once did.

