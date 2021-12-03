The Flash: Season Eight; Robbie Amell Returning to CW Series

The Flash will see another significant return during season eight. Viewers will see Robbie Amell pop up on the DC superhero series during episode 11, per The Wrap. He played engineer Ronnie Raymond, one half of superhero Firestorm, during season one of the superhero series. [Spoiler Alert] His character died at the end of the season, but Amell briefly popped up again in season three.

Starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jesse L. Martin, The Flash kicked off season eight with a big Armageddon crossover event. Caitlin Show (Panabaker) laid the groundwork for Amell’s return by mentioning his character several times already this season. The pair were engaged prior to his death, and she has said she is now ready to date someone new.

After the five-episode event wraps on December 14th, The CW series will go on hiatus until March 9th. No additional details about Amell’s return were released.

