The Flash: Season Nine; Jesse L. Martin Leaving CW Series, Will Star NBC Drama Pilot

The Flash is losing another one of its regulars. Jesse L. Martin is departing The CW series this season as a series regular but, he will still appear in a few episodes next season. The series was recently picked up for a ninth season by The CW.

Martin leaves Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker as the only other remaining original cast members of The Flash. Gustin has already signed a new contract for the ninth season and Patton and Panabaker are currently in talks to return.

Martin’s next project is already lined up. He has landed a starring role in a new NBC drama pilot – The Irrational. He is also a producer on the potential series.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the pilot:

“Written by Arika Mittman, The Irrational is based on bestselling author Dan Ariely’s “Predictably Irrational.” The show centers on Alec Baker (Martin), a world-renowned professor of behavioral psychology with a unique insight into human nature who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, corporations and law enforcement. However, he meets his match in a female domestic terror suspect who turns his world upside down.”

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Martin is leaving The Flash? Do you want to see his new series land on NBC?