The Flash: Season Nine; The CW Sets 2023 Premiere Date for Final Episodes

The scarlet speedster is gearing up for his final race. The CW has announced a premiere date for The Flash’s ninth and final season. There will be 13 episodes this time around, and they’ll kick off on Wednesday, February 8th. The debut will be followed by the midseason return of Kung Fu.

A DC Comics superhero series, The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor. The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind a mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many evil forces as The Flash. Those on his team include Caitlin Snow/Frost (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Cor). Jesse L. Martin, Javicia Leslie, and Richard Harmon are expected to recur in the final season.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barr and Iris are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City, led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, to save Central City one last time.

“The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network. “The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars, and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

