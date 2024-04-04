Lopez vs Lopez: Season Two Ratings

Last season, Lopez vs Lopez was the network’s lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed, possibly because of the impending industry strikes. Unless the ratings improve, one has to wonder if NBC will give Lopez vs Lopez a third chance to find a bigger audience. Will this sitcom be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Lopez vs Lopez TV show stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively, with Jaime Camil in a recurring role. Guests in season two include Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Tommy Chong, Diana Maria Riva, Marshawn Lynch, Lisa Rinna, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies. The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father, and he also cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot. Now, Maya has been through years of therapy, and George has gone through a tough time. Now that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George helps out around the house while tormenting his son-in-law Quinten (Shively). George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez). In season two, George takes his first step in sobriety.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Lopez vs Lopez on NBC averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.98 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



