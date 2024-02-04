Lopez Vs Lopez: Season Two Premiere Date and Guests Announced by NBC

Lopez vs Lopez finally has a 2024 premiere date. Season two of the comedy will arrive in April, with two episodes airing weekly over five weeks. In November, the show’s episode count for the season was decreased to 10 due to delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Starring George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez, and Al Madrigal, the Lopez vs Lopez sitcom follows the relationship between an estranged father and daughter, played by Lopez and his real-life daughter. Season two will find George’s character going sober and will feature guest stars Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva, and Marshawn Lynch.

NBC released details about the roles the guest stars will play in a press release.

“Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Gabriel Iglesias as Iggy, George’s fun-loving, jort-wearing, oversharing AA sponsor. When George and Mayan struggle with George’s sobriety, Iggy is there to offer sage advice and big warm hugs. Diana Maria Riva Diana Maria Riva as Olga, a tough negotiator known for selling the best knock-off TVs at the local swap meet. She isn’t afraid to tell anyone adios, especially her long standing rival, George Lopez. Who will win the battle of discount electronics? Marshawn Lynch Marshawn Lynch as Marshawn, a brutally honest sideline reporter with big, infectious energy who brings hot takes on everything, from busted coverage on the field to busted faces in the stands. George and his crew get caught in the crosshairs of Marshawn’s comments when they attend a Raiders game.”

Lopez Vs Lopez returns to NBC on April 2nd.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this NBC comedy series? Do you plan to watch season two in April?