Lopez vs Lopez: Season Two Viewer Votes

Things haven’t calmed down in this household in the second season of NBC’s Lopez vs Lopez TV show. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lopez vs Lopez is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate the second season episodes of Lopez vs Lopez here.

An NBC family comedy series, the Lopez vs. Lopez TV show stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively, with Jaime Camil in a recurring role. Guests in season two include Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Tommy Chong, Diana Maria Riva, Marshawn Lynch, Lisa Rinna, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies. The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father, and he also cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot. Now, Maya has been through years of therapy, and George has gone through a tough time. Now that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George helps out around the house while tormenting his son-in-law Quinten (Shively). George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez). In season two, George takes his first step in sobriety.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Lopez vs Lopez TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Lopez vs Lopez should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC?