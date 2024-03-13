Password: Season Two Viewer Votes

New contestants and celebrities try to win $25k in the second season of the Password TV show on NBC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Password is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Password here.

An NBC revival of the classic game show, the Password TV series is a word-guessing competition. In this game, contestants from across the country and all walks of life are partnered with celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. In addition to new contestants, in this incarnation, players from the 1980s versions return to see if they still have what it takes. The celebrity and contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues. The contestant that wins two of three rounds, moves onto the bonus round, where a contestant can take home a $25,000 prize. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon is a recurring celebrity player. Other celebrities in season two include Chance the Rapper, Laverne Cox, Nikki & Brie Garcia, Lauren Graham, Wiz Khalifa, Jimmy Kimmel, Johnny Knoxville, Liza Koshy, Howie Mandel, Joe Manganiello, Joel McHale, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn, and Roy Wood Jr.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Password TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Password should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC?