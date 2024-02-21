Menu

The Good Doctor: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Shaun’s got some big adjustments to make in the seventh season of The Good Doctor TV show on ABC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Good Doctor is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, we know season seven is the end. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of The Good Doctor here.

An ABC medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Chuku Modu, Richard Schiff, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Noah Galvin. Recurring players include Giacomo Baessato, Kayla Cromer, and Wavyy Jonez. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s wife and the mother of their baby son, Steve.

What do you think? Which season seven episodes of The Good Doctor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The Good Doctor should have been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC?

