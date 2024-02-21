Menu

Will Trent: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will Trent TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Will’s observational abilities continue to impress in the second season of the Will Trent TV show on ABC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Will Trent is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Will Trent here.

An ABC procedural drama series, the Will Trent TV series stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn. The story follows Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A loner, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI and can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a traumatic childhood in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Despite his personal challenges, he’s determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. Angie Polaski (Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin) are both detectives with the Atlanta Police Department but have very different backgrounds. Faith Mitchell (Richardson) is Will’s partner at the GBI and was born into a law enforcement family. Amanda Wagner (Sohn) is the head of the GBI and Will and Faith’s boss.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Will Trent TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Will Trent should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?

