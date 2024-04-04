Will Trent: Season Three; 2024-25 Renewal Announced for ABC Drama Series

Will and his co-workers will return for the 2024-25 television season. Will Trent has been renewed for a third season on the ABC network. Just four episodes of the second season have aired thus far.

A procedural drama series, the Will Trent TV series stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn. The story follows Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A loner, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI and can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a traumatic childhood in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Despite his personal challenges, he’s determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. Angie Polaski (Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin) are both detectives with the Atlanta Police Department but have very different backgrounds. Faith Mitchell (Richardson) is Will’s partner at the GBI and was born into a law enforcement family. Amanda Wagner (Sohn) is the head of the GBI and Will and Faith’s boss.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Will Trent averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.47 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo and up by 46% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Will Trent is the third ABC drama series to receive an early renewal this week, following in the footsteps of Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy (season 21) and 9-1-1 (season eight).

