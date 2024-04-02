Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 Early Renewal; ABC Medical Drama Returning for 2024-25

A particular Seattle hospital is staying open for the 2024-25 TV season. Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 21st year by ABC. The 20th anniversary season (abbreviated due to the 2023 industry strikes) is currently airing.

A medical drama series, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Adelaide Kane. Recurring actors include Ellen Pompeo, Jessica Capshaw, Alex Landi, Jaicy Elliot, Scott Speedman, and Debbie Allen. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Season 20 sees familiar faces return to the hospital while the residents continue to find their way.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.46 million viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s up by 8% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s currently one of ABC’s highest-rated shows in both categories.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” said series creator Shonda Rhimes. “[Current showrunner] Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

Three of the current 20th season’s 10 episodes have aired thus far. Deadline reports that season 21 is expected to have 18 installments.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Grey’s Anatomy TV series? Are you glad it’s already been renewed for a 21st season?

