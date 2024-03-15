Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 — Has the ABC Medical Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

It’s a big anniversary for this veteran ABC series. Has the Grey’s Anatomy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Grey’s Anatomy, season 21. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A medical drama series airing on the ABC television network, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Adelaide Kane. Recurring actors include Ellen Pompeo, Jessica Capshaw, Alex Landi, Jaicy Elliot, Scott Speedman, and Debbie Allen. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Season 20 sees familiar faces return to the hospital while the residents continue to find their way.



Season 20 Ratings

The 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.62 million viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s up by 27% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Grey’s Anatomy stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 15, 2024, Grey’s Anatomy has not been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Grey’s Anatomy for season 21? While the series’ ratings have dropped, this medical drama remains one of the network’s most popular series and is produced by ABC’s production company (so the post-network profits and rights stay in-house). Even if more legacy cast members leave, I think Grey’s Anatomy will still be renewed for a 21st season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Grey’s Anatomy cancellation or renewal news.



