Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Casting Revealed for ABC Medical Drama Series

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC next month with season 20, and viewers will see the return of two former cast members. Two new faces will also join the series in recurring roles.

Starring Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Adelaide Kane, the ABC series follows the staff of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Ellen Pompeo will appear in four episodes this season.

During the upcoming 10-episode season, fans will see the return of Jessica Capshaw and Alex Landi. Capshaw appeared in the series for nine seasons as Dr. Arizona Robbins before departing at the end of season 14. Alex Landi appeared for three seasons of the medical drama between season 15 and season 18. No details about their returns were revealed.

As for the new arrivals, Deadline reported that Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares are joining the cast of Grey’s Anatomy. The following was revealed about the roles they will play:

“Morales will guest star as Monica Beltran, a pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field. Her willingness to push boundaries can be admirable and aggravating, but it’s always aimed at providing top-quality care to her patients. Miyares joins the cast in a recurring role as Dorian, an intelligent, warm and likable patient who is involved in a serious accident and is struggling with his future.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns on March 14.

