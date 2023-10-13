Transplant: Season Three Ratings

There’s no need to worry that Transplant is going to be cancelled since it’s already been renewed for a fourth season which has been picked up by NBC. However, CTV in Canada has revealed that season four is the end. Could Transplant get a reprise or be revived? Stay tuned.

A Canadian medical drama series, the Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Rekha Sharma, Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, and Sirena Gulamgaus. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. In season three, the team gains a new boss with the forward-thinking Dr. Neeta Devi (Sharma). Dr. Devi has big ideas when it comes to overhauling the emergency department at York Memorial.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Transplant on NBC averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.28 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Transplant TV series on NBC? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a fourth season?