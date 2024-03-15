Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Ratings

For many years, Grey’s Anatomy was ABC’s highest-rated scripted show. Those days are gone now, and many veteran cast members have left, but the series continues to be very popular for the network. Will Grey’s Anatomy be cancelled or renewed for season 21? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Adelaide Kane. Recurring actors include Ellen Pompeo, Jessica Capshaw, Alex Landi, Jaicy Elliot, Scott Speedman, and Debbie Allen. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Season 20 sees familiar faces return to the hospital while the residents continue to find their way.

For comparisons: Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.33 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



