Station 19: Season Eight — Has the ABC First Responder Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has the Station 19 TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Station 19, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A first responder drama series airing on the ABC television network, the Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, and Merle Dandridge. The story revolves around the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. Characters include Andy Herrera (Ortiz), Dr. Ben Warren (George), Jack Gibson (Damon), Vic Hughes (Doss), Travis Montgomery (Hayden), Maya DeLuca-Bishop (Savre), Robert Sullivan (Kodjoe), Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop (Spampinato), Theo Ruiz (Miranda), Sean Beckett (Randall), and Natasha Ross (Dandridge).



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Station 19 averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.79 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Station 19 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Station 19 has been cancelled so there won’t be an eighth season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of Station 19 since ABC decided to cancel the series with season seven. Subscribe for free alerts on Station 19 cancellation or renewal news.



Station 19 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Station 19‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Were you hoping the Station 19 TV show would be renewed for an eighth season? Are you disappointed ABC cancelled this TV series instead?