Station 19: Actor from Cancelled ABC Series Expected to Return to Grey’s Anatomy for 2024-25

Station 19 ended its run on ABC last night, and fans are wondering if they will see any of the characters featured on the first responder drama in the future. The series is a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, and the two dramas do have characters connected to both shows.

At least one of those characters may be seen in Grey’s Anatomy when it returns to ABC in the fall. Jason George has played Ben Warren since season six of Grey’s Anatomy. His becoming a firefighter led to the creation of Station 19.

Now, Warren has decided to return to medicine, which would bring him back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to work alongside his wife Miranda Bailey.

Deadline revealed the following about the possibility of George returning to Grey’s Anatomy:

According to sources, there is no deal in place and the exact capacity in which George would return to Grey’s Anatomy is unclear but talks are ongoing, and the intent is to have him back full-time on the show where he has been since Season 6, including a series regular stint from S12-S14, before moving to Station 19. Reps for ABC and ABC Signature, which produces Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, declined comment.

The premiere date for season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Jason George? Do you hope to see him back on Grey’s Anatomy? Are you sad to see Station 19 end?