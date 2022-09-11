Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19; Kate Walsh to Return to ABC Series in Recurring Role

Menu

Grey’s Anatomy fans will see more of Addison Montgomery. Per Variety, Kate Walsh (above, center) is returning to the ABC series in a recurring role. She appeared in a multi-episode arc last season, and she will return in episode three of the upcoming season.

Fans will see a lot of changes during season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. Ellen Pompeo will appear in only eight episodes of the upcoming season. She will remain the main narrator for the series though. There is also a new class of students has arrived at Grey-Sloan played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.

Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, and Anthony Hill are also returning as the regular cast of the ABC medical drama.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Kate Walsh back on Grey’s Anatomy?


