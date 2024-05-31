The Undervale: Netflix Greenlights Adult Comedy Series from Rick and Morty Writer

The Undervale is headed to Netflix. After a competitive auction, the animated adult comedy series landed on the streaming service. From Matt Roller (Rick & Morty), the series follows a single mother as she tries to run a haunted motel while raising her two children.

Matt Roller said the following about the series order, per TUDUM:

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel.”

Billy Wee, Netflix director of adult animation, also spoke about the series. He said:

“The Undervale is wildly inventive and I’m very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix. They are phenomenal collaborators and I can’t wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show.”

The premiere date and additional details for The Undervale will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it lands on Netflix?