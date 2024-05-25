Lovers and Liars: Cancelled? The CW Drops Dating Competition Series Ahead of Finale

Lovers and Liars will not air its finale on The CW next week. The dating competition series will have a rerun of Police 24/7 air in its place. It is not known when the finale will air, but it will likely land on The CW app.

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the series has three men looking for love among 24 women. The CW revealed next Thursday’s schedule in a press release.

“An encore episode of POLICE 24/7 will air Thursday, May 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) THURSDAY, MAY 30 PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER “Don’t Always Take the Lead” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV) Patti teaches a successful girl boss how not to date down and gives a single divorced dad of three the tools to land the relationship he has always wanted (#108). Original airdate 5/30/2024. POLICE 24/7 “The Chase” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) Suspects lead police on a car chase then a foot chase through houses, Officers apply first aid to a gunshot victim and arrest his roommate; Officers confront a man about domestic violence against his girlfriend (#102). The original airdate was 5/7/2024.”

The details for the Lovers and Liars finale were also released.

“Failure Swift” (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV) Forced to share the men with their competition on group dates, tensions between the ladies reach an all-time high! Nikki Glaser surprises with a riveting performance. Tough choices are made and the men shock everyone with their final eliminations (108).”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Lovers and Liars? Did you want to see the finale next week?