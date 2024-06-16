St. Denis Medical: NBC Orders More Episodes of Comedy-Drama Series for Fall 2024

St. Denis Medical’s episode order count has increased. NBC has ordered five additional episodes, per Deadline, bringing the count to 18. This comes only weeks after the order of five additional scripts.

This order allows the series to stay in production. Filming has just been completed on the original 13-episode order. Jason Spitzer and Eric Ledgin (Superstore) are behind the series, which is set to anchor the Tuesday night schedule after being delayed from the 2023-2024 season due to the strikes.

Starring Allison Tolman, Wendi McClendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper, Kahyun Kim and Kaliko Kauahi, the series is a mockumentary set “at an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.”

The premiere date for St. Denis Medical will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new NBC comedy in the fall?