Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Season Two; 14 All-Stars Return on Discovery Competition Series

Get ready for more Naked and Afraid. Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing will return with its second season next month, featuring the return of 14 All-Stars from previous seasons of Naked and Afraid.

Discovery Channel released a new trailer teasing the new series. The cable network renewed the survival series as the season one finale aired in July 2023.

Discovery Channel also revealed the competitors and more about the upcoming season in a press release.

Extreme challenges, cutthroat competition, and explosive group dynamics that push even the most elite survivalists to their limits are just a few of the reasons that NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING was Discovery Channel’s #1 series in 2023. Now it returns to the network on Sunday, July 14 at 8PM ET/PT with fourteen Naked and Afraid All-Stars testing their primitive survival skills in the punishing African bush for 45-days. The group, a mix of fan favorites and polarizing personalities, will risk everything for a chance to take home a coveted cash prize and be crowned the Last One Standing. Competitors will arrive empty handed and must earn the tools they need to secure food, water, fire and shelter through grueling, multi-phase challenges. In an unexpected twist, a head-to-head challenge occurs on Day One, resulting in a double elimination before the survivalists even get to camp. The stakes are even higher in this season’s competition because survivalists will not be allowed to share any of their tools with fellow participants. The vast expanse of Africa’s Munzwa Valley intensifies both the risks and rewards for contestants. In the harsh killing zone, survivalists must compete against lions, leopards and hyena to hunt the same large prey, including warthog, impala and kudu. As rhinos and baboons threaten to push the survivalists out of their territory, one camp is forced to abandon their shelter in the middle of the night. The survivalists fighting both the wild and each other to become the next champion include: Dani Beauchemin (Mercer, ME) – Previous Challenges: 3, Days Survived: 82

Trish Bulinsky (Newport, NC) – Previous Challenges: 3, Days Survived: 75

Fernando Calderon (Simi Valley, CA) – Previous Challenges: 4, Days Survived: 103

Patrick French (Canterbury, NH) – Previous Challenges: 2, Days Survived: 42

Ky Furneaux (Melbourne, AU) – Previous Challenges: 5, Days Survived: 91

Gary Golding (Redondo Beach, CA) – Previous Challenges: 7, Days Survived: 182

Bulent Gurcan (Norwalk, CT) – Previous Challenges: 4, Days Survived: 93

Lacey Jones (Tamaroa, IL) – Previous Challenges: 5, Days Survived: 80

Lindsey Leitelt (Pine Mountain Club, CA) – Previous Challenges: 2, Days Survived: 61

Dan Link (Honolulu, HI) – Previous Challenges: 4, Days Survived: 140

Darrin Reay (Delta, CO) – Previous Challenges: 2, Days Survived: 61

Russell Sage (Midlothian, VA) – Previous Challenges: 3, Days Survived: 74

Kate Wentworth (Passadumkeag, ME) – Previous Challenges: 2, Days Survived: 23

Jeff Zausch (Pocatello, ID) – Previous Challenges: 7, Days Survived: 245 For the latest updates, viewers can use the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and follow Naked and Afraid on Facebook, X, and Instagram. NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, a division of Lionsgate’s Alternative Television group.

The trailer for season two of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing and the full poster are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Naked and Afraid? Do you plan to watch season two of this survival reality series?