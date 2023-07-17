Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Season Two Renewal Announced for Discovery Channel Series

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing wrapped its first season last night, but that is not the end of the series. Discovery Channel renewed the competition series, which brings back former competitors from its Naked and Afraid franchise to see who ends up with a $100,000 cash prize.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Discovery Channel has ordered a mid-season pickup of NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING, the hit series that pushes the limits of primitive survival as contestants hunt for food, water, fire and shelter, all without clothes to win a cash prize. Since its premiere on May 7, the series has reached 15.7 million total viewers and is averaging a 0.98 Live +3 rating among Adults 25-54. The ten-episode series is Discovery Channel’s highest-rated series of 2023 to date and the #2 freshman cable series so far this year among Adults 25-54 and Men 25-54. In addition, the program is on track to be the network’s highest-rated freshman series in five years. The finale episode of NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING airs on Sunday, July 16 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. “Naked and Afraid is one of Discovery’s top franchises and we knew audiences resonated with Last One Standing as ratings continued to build week after week,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks and TLC. “We are giving viewers more of what they crave.” The series follows twelve of Naked and Afraid’s toughest all-stars as they take on South Africa’s punishing Oribi Gorge and compete head-to-head through brutal, multiphase challenges. At the end of 45 days, only one survivalist can win $100,000 and the first ever perfect 10 Primitive Survival Rating. For the latest updates, viewers can use the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and follow Naked and Afraid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, an eOne company.

