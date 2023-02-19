Naked and Afraid: Solo: New Survival Series Coming to Discovery Channel Next Month

Naked and Afraid: Solo is coming to Discovery Channel next month. The new spin-off series will feature eight previous contestants from Naked and Afraid returning to survive for 21 days but without a partner this time.

Returning to brave the elements are Jamie Frizzell, Fernando Calderon, Suzanne Zeta, James Lewis, Cheeny Plante, Shanika Malcolm, Terra Short, and Kaila Cumings.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

NAKED AND AFRAID survivalists have endured the most grueling environments on earth and proved the value of teamwork in overcoming brutal conditions. In this all-new series, eight of the franchise’s most battle-tested survivalists will attempt to endure 21 days completely SOLO. This arced series takes place in some of the most remote and harshest environments in the world – and in locations spread out over three continents. Whether it’s a bug-infested South American rainforest, a frigid African scrubland or a blistering Mexican jungle, each episode follows multiple survivalists as they take on the most difficult challenge of their lives. With no one to lean on for help, their success depends solely on their own ingenuity, skills and will to survive. Enduring 21 days naked with a partner is hard enough. Enduring 21 days solo will test the most experienced survivalists in the world – and bring many to their knees. NAKED AND AFRAID: SOLO premieres Sunday, March 12 at 10:00PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel, after an all-new episode of NAKED AND AFRAID. NAKED AND AFRAID: SOLO will bring back some fan favorites from the NAKED AND AFRAID franchise, including Kaila Cumings, a bladesmith and avid bowhunter who seeks redemption from a previous early tap-out in her XL Next Level challenge in the Amazon; Terra Short, a trans woman and archer who feels most at home in the wilderness with just their skills and a knife; Cheeny Plante, a jack-of-all-trades who, as a SERE instructor, has taught critical survival skills to Air Force combatants; and Jamie Frizzell, a no-nonsense lifeguard, adventurer and bushcraft instructor who survived a 21-day Tribes challenge but tapped on day two of XL Next Level in the Amazon. In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID: SOLO on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. NAKED AND AFRAID: SOLO is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, an eOne company.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new spin-off series on Discovery Channel next month?

]