Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 16, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Shahar Isaac, Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Janis Dardaris, Lara Silva, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Shayan Sobhian, Kian Kavousi, Erick Avari, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, and Jordan Walker Ross.

TV show description:

A historical drama series, The Chosen TV show was created by Dallas Jenkins.

Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century, the series centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth (Roumie) as seen through the eyes of his followers.

The story begins as Jesus begins to build a group for his ministry. He invites several people from different backgrounds. As he performs his early miracles, Jesus calls redeemed woman Mary Magdalene; stonemason Thaddeus; choir member Little James; fishermen Simon, Andrew, Big James, and John; caterer Thomas; vintner Ramah; and tax collector Matthew to follow him.

