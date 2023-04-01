Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 31, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Dulcé Sloan (host)

TV show description:

A comedy panel series, The Great American Joke Off TV show was created by Dan Patterson.

In the show, stand-up comics push the envelope, and each other’s buttons, as they compete across various joke-telling genres and comedic scenarios. Two sets of three-person teams are tested on their skill in crafting joke setups, creating punchlines, and providing photo captions to performing solo spots, dropping risqué innuendos, and ranting about life’s petty irritations.

Host Dulcé Sloan decides which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest.

Guests include Chanel Ali, Fahim Anwar, Alonzo Bodden, Matthew Broussard, Ed Gamble, Rhys James, Milton Jones, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Joe List, Ismael Loutfi, Luke Mones, Glenn Moore, and Mark Normand.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

