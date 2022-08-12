Great Chocolate Showdown: Season Two Viewer Votes

Only one person will go home with this sweet cash prize in the second season of the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show on The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Great Chocolate Showdown is cancelled or renewed for season three (it’s already been renewed in Canada). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Great Chocolate Showdown here.

A Canadian cooking competition airing on The CW in the U.S., the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show is judged by Steven Hodge, Anna Olson, and Cynthia Stroud. An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert series, this program features 10 home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in a range of creative chocolate-based challenges. To avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the grand prize of $50,000.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Great Chocolate Showdown TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The CW should air the third season of Great Chocolate Showdown in the United States?