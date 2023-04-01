The Afterparty: Season Two of Apple TV+ Comedy Mystery Gets New Premiere Date

The Afterparty has a premiere date for its second season. The series will return in July with brand new episodes and a new mystery to solve. Season two will be about the murder of a groom at his wedding. The streaming service renewed the series in March 2022.

Starring Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, and Sam Richardson, the series follows Detective Danner (Haddish) as she investigates the murder. Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series:

“From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.”

The Afterparty returns on July 12th.

