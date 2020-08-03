Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 2, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Emma Hunter (host)

TV show description:

A culinary competition TV series, the Fridge Wars TV show pits two top celebrity chefs against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the refrigerators of regular families.

Each episode begins in the first family’s home where host Emma Hunter conducts a surprise fridge raid, taking everything from last week’s leftover lasagna to condiments and forgotten frozen veggies. With the ingredients in-hand, the competition heats up the studio where two top chefs are given 45 minutes to create a masterpiece — cooking with the ingredients they’ve never seen for people they’ve never met.

When time is up, the family takes their place at the dining room table, tasting each prepared meal and scoring them on look, taste, and originality. The results go in the Fridge Wars vault and the competition takes place again with a second family and another fridge full of challenging ingredients. This time, the ante is upped with a ‘What the Fridge’ (WTF) challenge that forces both chefs to adapt to a totally unique culinary crisis.

With both families’ scores tabulated, the final scene reveals which chef created the most mouth-watering masterpieces and is named the episode’s Fridge Wars champion.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Fridge Wars TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?