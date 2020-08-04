Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, the Fridge Wars TV show is hosted by Emma Hunter and originates on CBC in Canada. The program pits two top celebrity chefs against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the refrigerators of regular families. Each episode begins in the first family’s home and a surprise fridge raid, taking everything from last week’s leftover lasagna to condiments and forgotten frozen veggies. With the ingredients in-hand, the competition heats up the studio where two top chefs are given 45 minutes to create a masterpiece — cooking with the ingredients they’ve never seen for people they’ve never met. When time is up, the family takes their place at the dining room table, tasting each prepared meal and scoring them on look, taste, and originality. The cycle happens again with another family and the same chefs. With both families’ scores tabulated, the final scene reveals which chef created the most mouth-watering masterpieces and is named the episode’s Fridge Wars champion.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Fridge Wars averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 398,000 viewers. Find out how Fridge Wars stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 4, 2020, Fridge Wars has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Fridge Wars for season two? The show originates on CBC in Canada and is likely inexpensive to produce. I suspect there will be a second season but it’s hard to know if The CW will carry it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fridge Wars cancellation or renewal news.



