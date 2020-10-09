Menu

The Outpost: Season Four? Has The CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

The Outpost TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 4?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the The Outpost TV show on The CWCan Talon discover the truth about her family and heritage? Has The Outpost TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Outpost, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, The Outpost stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Aaron Fontaine, Adam Johnson, Izuka Hoyle, and Jaye Griffiths. The story centers on Talon (Green), the lone survivor of the “Blackbloods” race. When she was still a child, a ruthless mercenary gang slaughtered her entire village. Now that she has come of age, Talon has come into a mysterious power. In season three, Talon finds herself betrayed by her own kind, after summoning Zed and his Blackblood comrades to save the Outpost. She struggles to reconcile her human friends and her heritage.
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Outpost averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 461,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership. Find out how The Outpost stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
 

As of October 9, 2020, The Outpost has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Outpost for season four? Just prior to the third season premiere, the network ordered 13 more episodes. While some outlets reported this as a fourth season renewal, The CW considers them part of the third season. Despite the fact that the traditional ratings are low, I think it will be renewed for a true fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Outpost cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope The Outpost TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?



