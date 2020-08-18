Vulture Watch
Will Talon’s fight continue? Is The Outpost TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Outpost, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
A CW fantasy drama from creators Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, The Outpost stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai-Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Robyn Malcolm, and Andrew Howard. The story centers on Talon (Green), the lone survivor of the “Blackbloods” race. When she was still a child, a ruthless mercenary gang slaughtered her entire village. Now that she has come of age, Talon has come into a mysterious power. Having defeated Dred’s army and retaken the Outpost, in the second season, Talon and Gwynn (Waterhouse) ready themselves to battle the Prime Order.
Season Two Ratings
The second season of The Outpost averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 590,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% and 6%, respectively. Learn how The Outpost stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
The Outpost has been renewed for a third season which will debut October 8, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Will The CW cancel or renew The Outpost for season three? The series is produced for Syfy’s international channels and The CW licenses it so its survival depends on more than The CW. I suspect it will be renewed but that’s just a gut feeling. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Outpost cancellation or renewal alerts.
10/14/19 update: The Outpost TV show has been renewed for a third season on The CW.
The Outpost Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.
- How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?
- Find more of The Outpost TV series news or other CW TV show news.
- Explore The CW status page and other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Are you glad that The Outpost TV show has been renewed for season three? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?
This a great show, good story line – well acted – it is great that a season 3 is forthcoming – hope they can continue with a few ore seasons – Go the Out Post
I really like the cw show the outpost and the fact that it’s a show me and my fiancé will watch means a lot please continue with this show making more seasons for The Outpost
The outpost is one of my favorite series on TV
Love outpost. Need more fantasies like it.
I have been checking every week since November 2019 to see the season 03 released. Am gonna wait…but please let it be soon!
Very happy it is renewed. One of my favorites. The other is SUPERNATURAL. I AM UPSET THAT THE CW is cancelling all of our favorite shows. I am not crazy about the new lineup. So glad this is renewed,, along with IN THE DARK.
We need season 3,till the end of the story
Hi. I cannot wait for Season 3. I loved series, In the last episode, Zed and The Demons took control of the outpost. Just a suggestion, why not the producer so-call bring over the Witcher! He is the monster/Demon hunter. It will be thrill and excited seeing Jessica pair up with Henry Cavill.. Just a thought … Fans out there don’t get jumpy…
Can’t wait for Season 3……..
Hopefully the outpost will last just as long as supernatural Did
Absolutely happy that there will being a 3rd season of outpost it does have a very good story line and I have no idea why people are not watching it more so hopefully it will continue for many more seasons
Absolutely happy that there will be a season 3 of The Outpost it has an excellent storyline and all of the actors are tremendous we are so excited for a season 3 thank goodness
I Love the OUTPOST, PLEASE CONTINUE THE SERIES
Looking forward to season3