Will Talon’s fight continue? Is The Outpost TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Outpost, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A CW fantasy drama from creators Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, The Outpost stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai-Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Robyn Malcolm, and Andrew Howard. The story centers on Talon (Green), the lone survivor of the “Blackbloods” race. When she was still a child, a ruthless mercenary gang slaughtered her entire village. Now that she has come of age, Talon has come into a mysterious power. Having defeated Dred’s army and retaken the Outpost, in the second season, Talon and Gwynn (Waterhouse) ready themselves to battle the Prime Order.



The second season of The Outpost averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 590,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% and 6%, respectively. Learn how The Outpost stacks up against the other CW TV shows.



Will The CW cancel or renew The Outpost for season three? The series is produced for Syfy’s international channels and The CW licenses it so its survival depends on more than The CW. I suspect it will be renewed but that’s just a gut feeling. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Outpost cancellation or renewal alerts.

10/14/19 update: The Outpost TV show has been renewed for a third season on The CW.



