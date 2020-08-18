Supernatural, Pandora, The Outpost: The CW Sets Fall 2020 Premiere Dates

The 2020-21 season is almost upon us and The CW has announced premiere dates for new and returning shows. Tune in to watch new seasons of Coroner (season two), Devils (season one), The Outpost (season three), Pandora (season two), Swamp Thing (season one), Tell Me a Story (season two), and World’s Funniest Animals (season one).

The long-awaited final seven episodes of Supernatural (season 15) will debut on Thursday, October 8th, with a retrospective special and the series finale airing on November 19th.

Masters of Illusion, which is currently airing on Friday nights, will return this fall as well. The CW has not been clear if this will be the show’s 11th season debut but it seems likely.

Here’s the press release with all of the premiere dates.

THE CW NETWORK SETS 2020 FALL PREMIERE DATES “World’s Funniest Animals” Set To Debut on Friday, September 18 The Season Two Premiere of “Pandora” Begins Sunday, October 4 Iconic DC Character “Swamp Thing” Makes Its Broadcast Debut on Tuesday, October 6 with Special 90-Minute Premiere International Thriller “Devils” Begins Wednesday, October 7 Paired with the Season Two Premiere of “Coroner” On Thursday, October 8, “Supernatural” Begins the Final Leg of Its 15-Season Journey Followed by Season Three Debut of Fantasy Drama “The Outpost” Season Two of the Reimagined Fairy Tale Anthology Series “Tell Me A Story” Premieres Tuesday, October 13 Two Nights of The Annual Musical Extravaganza iHeartRadio Music Festival” To Air Sunday, September 27 & Monday, September 28 August 17, 2020 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network will launch its Fall 2020 primetime schedule beginning mid-September featuring a lineup of acquired programming such as DEVILS and SWAMP THING, returning original series PANDORA and THE OUTPOST as well as the highly anticipated conclusion of the long-running and beloved series SUPERNATURAL. New series WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS makes its debut with back-to-back episodes on Friday, September 18 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT) following MASTERS OF ILLUSION (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT). The season two premiere of the one-hour fantasy series PANDORA will air Sunday, October 4 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Iconic DC character SWAMP THING makes its network television debut with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, October 6 (8:00-9:30pm ET/PT). The following week, SWAMP THING (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) is joined on the night by the second season debut of the reimagined fairy tales of TELL ME A STORY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). International financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS, starring Alessandro Borghi (“The First King: Birth of an Empire,” “Suburra”) and Patrick Dempsey (“The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair”) debuts Wednesday, October 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Fantasy adventure series THE OUTPOST returns for its third season beginning Thursday, October 8 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following the return of SUPERNATURAL for the final seven episodes of the 15-year series (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The long-running journey of Sam and Dean Winchester reaches the end of the road on Thursday, November 19 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following a special celebration of the Winchesters and the angels and demons, the deities and monsters that have made the series so beloved on SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG WAY HOME (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The CW’s exclusive telecast of the annual concert event IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will air on consecutive nights, Sunday, September 27 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Monday, September 28 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The following is The CW’s Fall 2020 premiere schedule. All times ET/PT: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode) SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One) MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere) TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere) WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere) THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere) TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere) THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)

You can also check out the complete Fall 2020 network schedule. Not seeing one of your shows? Check our CW status list.

What do you think? Which new or returning CW TV shows do you plan to watch this fall?