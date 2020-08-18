The Conners: Season Three Production Begins on ABC Sitcom

The Conners is back in production. The sitcom will start filming new episodes of the series later this week, per Deadline. The report also revealed that this is possibly the first sitcom to go back in production. SWAT went back into production on its fall season earlier this month.

There will be something missing when the show returns though. The series will be filmed without a studio audience, due to COVID-19. The ABC series will also have a minimum crew for filming.

The Conners is the sequel to Roseanne. The series shows life for Dan Conner and his family after Roseanne’s death. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey star in the series.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season three of The Conners on ABC?