The Outpost: Season Three Ratings

Not long before the third season premiere, The CW put the cast and crew of The Outpost back to work on 13 additional episodes. While some outlets called this a fourth season renewal, the network considers the extra installments part of an extended third season. Will The Outpost get a true fourth season renewal or, will the series be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

An adventure-fantasy series, The Outpost stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Aaron Fontaine, Adam Johnson, Izuka Hoyle, and Jaye Griffiths. The story centers on Talon (Green), the lone survivor of the “Blackbloods” race. When she was still a child, a ruthless mercenary gang slaughtered her entire village. Now that she has come of age, Talon has come into a mysterious power. In season three, Talon finds herself betrayed by her own kind, after summoning Zed and his Blackblood comrades to save the Outpost. She struggles to reconcile her human friends and her heritage.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of The Outpost on The CW averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 59,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the The Outpost TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?