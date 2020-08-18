Vulture Watch

Is the future dark or bright for Jax? Has the Pandora TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Pandora, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A CW sci-fi drama from creators Mark A. Altman and Steve Kriozere, Pandora stars Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench, Raechelle Banno, John Harlan, Ben Radcliffe, Banita Sandhu, Martin Bobb-Semple, and Noah Huntley. Unfolding in the year 2199, the action centers on Jax (Quintana) aka Pandora. After the traumatic death of her parents, Jax must start her life anew, so she enters the EarthCom Fleet Training Academy. It is there that she discovers there is more to her identity than she had always believed. When the truth shakes up her world, it leads her on a quest for answers. Whether Jax will save or destroy humanity though, remains to be seen.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Pandora averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 544,000 viewers. Learn how Pandora stacks up against the other CW TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Pandora for season two? It seems like the show is relatively cheap to produce so that’s a good sign but my gut still tells me that it will likely be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Pandora cancellation or renewal alerts.

10/17/19 update: Pandora has been renewed for a second season on The CW.



Pandora Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Pandora‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Pandora TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?