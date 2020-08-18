Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Pandora: Is The CW TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Pandora TV show on The CW: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(The CW)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Pandora TV showIs the future dark or bright for Jax? Has the Pandora TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Pandora, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A CW sci-fi drama from creators Mark A. Altman and Steve Kriozere, Pandora stars Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench, Raechelle Banno, John Harlan, Ben Radcliffe, Banita Sandhu, Martin Bobb-Semple, and Noah Huntley. Unfolding in the year 2199, the action centers on Jax (Quintana) aka Pandora. After the traumatic death of her parents, Jax must start her life anew, so she enters the EarthCom Fleet Training Academy. It is there that she discovers there is more to her identity than she had always believed. When the truth shakes up her world, it leads her on a quest for answers. Whether Jax will save or destroy humanity though, remains to be seen.  
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Pandora averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 544,000 viewers. Learn how Pandora stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Pandora has been renewed for a second season which will debut October 4, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Pandora for season two? It seems like the show is relatively cheap to produce so that’s a good sign but my gut still tells me that it will likely be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Pandora cancellation or renewal alerts.

10/17/19 update: Pandora has been renewed for a second season on The CW.
 

Pandora Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Pandora TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

17
Leave a Reply

avatar
17 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
JamesGeorge AramoonieKurt StaintonCalebGordon Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

James
Reader
James

Renewed.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
October 16, 2019 9:07 pm
George Aramoonie
Reader
George Aramoonie

I hate getting pulled into a good story, only to have it canceled. Please don’t do it.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
October 15, 2019 7:03 pm
1 2
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz