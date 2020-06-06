Pandora: Season Two; Charisma Carpenter Returning to CW Sci-fi Series

Pandora will return with its second season later this year, and Charisma Carpenter is returning for the new season. She appeared in the season one finale, and her character has more to do.

Per TV Line, her character will have a recurring status on The CW sci-fi series. Her character is described as follows:

“Laura, a mysterious woman whom Jax recognized as her mother. As such, Laura might have all the answers to Jax’s questions about her origins — and yet she also might prove to be her most dangerous enemy yet.”

A premiere date has not been revealed for season two of Pandora.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series?