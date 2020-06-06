Dance Moms: Abby’s Virtual Dance-Off: Cancelled; Lifetime Drops Plans for New Series

Dance Moms will not have Abby Miller at the helm if it returns. Lifetime has cut ties with Miller after she was accused of racism, per Deadline. This does not only impact Dance Moms, but the cable network also planned a new series with Abby at the helm.

Abby’s Virtual Dance-Off was going to feature self-shot dancers sending their videos to Abby, and she would label one ‘The Abby Dancer.’ Lifetime announced the pick-up of the series in April.

Several of the mothers accused Miller of racist behavior and comments. Miller did apologize to those moms and their daughters in a statement.

She said the following:

“Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I’ve hurt. I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault. While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better. While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change.”

What do you think? Are you surprised by Lifetime cutting ties with Abby Miller?