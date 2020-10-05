Pandora: Season Two Ratings

The first season of the Pandora TV series aired during the summer of 2019 and did okay in the ratings. Because premieres of The CW’s regular shows were delayed by the pandemic, the network chose to air the second season of Pandora in the fall, when more people are watching television. Will the second season’s ratings rise, stay the same, or fall? Will Pandora be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A CW sci-fi drama series, Pandora stars Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench, Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis, Tina Casciani, and Vikash Bhai. Unfolding in the year 2199, the action centers on Jax (Quintana) aka Pandora. After the traumatic death of her parents, Jax must start her life anew, so she enters the EarthCom Fleet Training Academy. It is there that she discovers there is more to her identity than she had always believed. She and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. With time running out before the universe is annihilated by an enigmatic alien race, only a misfit band of heroes – Jax and her friends, Captain Xander Duvall (Dench) and alien Ralen (Radcliffe) — can save everyone from destruction.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of Pandora on The CW averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 544,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

