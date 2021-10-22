Pandora: Season Three in the Works But Sci-Fi Series Not Returning to The CW

In the spring, a couple of outlets reported that the Pandora TV show had been cancelled. The CW has remained publicly mum on the show’s future but it’s telling that the sci-fi series has been removed from the network’s press site. Fortunately for fans of the show, that doesn’t mean that the show won’t be back for a third season.

A sci-fi action series, Pandora stars Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench, Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis, Tina Casciani, and Vikash Bhai. Unfolding in the year 2199, the action centers on Jax (Quintana) aka Pandora. After the traumatic death of her parents, Jax must start her life anew, so she enters the EarthCom Fleet Training Academy. It is there that she discovers there is more to her identity than she had always believed. She and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. With time running out before the universe is annihilated by an enigmatic alien race, only a misfit band of heroes – Jax and her friends, Captain Xander Duvall (Dench) and alien Ralen (Radcliffe) — can save everyone from destruction.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of Pandora averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 298,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 47% in the demo and down by 45% in viewership. It’s worth noting that The CW caters to a younger demo and puts less weight on traditional ratings than the other networks do.

While it looks very clear that Pandora won’t be returning to The CW, a source close to the production tells me that work is underway on the third season, and filming is expected to begin in early 2022. The show will have a new US broadcaster and the episodes are likely to begin airing next summer. When the pickup is officially announced, there’s a possibility that Pandora could also be renewed for more than season three.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Pandora TV series? Do you plan to watch the third season when it eventually becomes available?

