Vulture Watch

Can Jax and her friends handle what’s to come? Has the Pandora TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Pandora, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Pandora stars Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench, Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis, Tina Casciani, and Vikash Bhai. Unfolding in the year 2199, the action centers on Jax (Quintana) aka Pandora. After the traumatic death of her parents, Jax must start her life anew, so she enters the EarthCom Fleet Training Academy. It is there that she discovers there is more to her identity than she had always believed. She and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. With time running out before the universe is annihilated by an enigmatic alien race, only a misfit band of heroes – Jax and her friends, Captain Xander Duvall (Dench) and alien Ralen (Radcliffe) — can save everyone from destruction.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Pandora averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 331,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 39% in viewership. Find out how Pandora stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 6, 2020, Pandora has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Pandora for season three? The ratings are okay (for a CW show) and it fits in well with the channel’s other programming. The series is also shot in Bulgaria so it’s likely less expensive to film than other sci-fi dramas. For now, I suspect that Pandora will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Pandora cancellation or renewal news.



Pandora Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Pandora‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Pandora TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?