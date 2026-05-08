Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season 19; Paramount+ Unveils Trailer & Key Art for Crime Drama Series

Criminal Minds: Evolution returns later this month with its 19th season, and viewers are getting a closer look at what’s next for the BAU. Paramount+ has released a trailer teasing the new season. The series has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster star in the series, which is a continuation of the CBS series Criminal Minds and follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series’ upcoming season:

“Season 19 of Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on Thursday, May 28 on Paramount+. This season will premiere with two episodes, with each episode dropping weekly thereafter through the season finale on July 23. There will be ten episodes this season. Season 19 of Criminal Minds: Evolution returns to Paramount+ with a thrilling new season that pushes our elite profilers to their limits. As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol? Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing. The series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. This season will feature exciting guest stars, including Connor Storrie, Justin Kirk, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jeri Ryan, Clark Gregg, Paul F. Tompkins, Cress Williams, Kofi Siriboe, Dash Mihok, and Nicholas Gonzalez.”

The trailer for the new season is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution later this month?