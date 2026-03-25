Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Four Premiere Date and Season Five Renewal Revealed for Paramount+ Series

Criminal Minds: Evolution has its return date set, and there is more good news for viewers who enjoy the crime drama. Paramount+ has renewed the series for a fifth season ahead of its fourth season premiere.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster star in the series, which is a continuation of the CBS series Criminal Minds.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return and its renewal:

“Criminal Minds: Evolution is back on Paramount+ with Season 19 of the hit series premiering exclusively on May 28, 2026. Following its continued success and passionate global fanbase, the series has also been renewed for a milestone 20th season for 2027. Criminal Minds: Evolution is one of television’s longest-running dramas. Season 19 stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster, and follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, a team of profilers tasked with analyzing and capturing the country’s most dangerous criminals, before they strike again. Guest stars featured this season include Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies) and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon). Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.”

The trailer for season four is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Are you glad it has been renewed?