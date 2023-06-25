The Game: Cancelled by Paramount+; No Season Two for Series Revival

The Game is over, for a second time. Paramount+ has cancelled the revival series, so there are no plans for a third season, at least on the streaming service.

A sequel to the original 2006-15 comedy series, The Game was executive produced by original series creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo.

The show stars legacy cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez, with new players Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, and Analisa Velez. The series features a mix of the original cast and new players to offer a modern examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The characters tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love.

The revival’s first season debuted in October 2021 and ran for ten episodes. It was renewed in February 2022, and the second season ran from December 2022 until February. The nine seasons of the original series wills tay on Paramount+, but CBS Studios will shop the revival elsewhere.

The decision to cut the show is part of the company’s plan to take tax write-offs for underperforming series. Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have taken similar actions in recent months.

The streamer has also cancelled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe, and Star Trek: Prodigy, and those shows will also be pulled soon. A statement from Paramount+ reads, “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

